September 6, 2018
THANKS, UR!:
New poll says Russians' social panic hasn't spiked so sharply since eve of 1998 financial collapse (Meduza, 6 september 2018)
A new national survey by the independent Levada Center indicates that social tensions across the country are rising at levels not seen since the eve of Russia's 1998 financial collapse. Seventy-two percent of Russians say they worry about rising prices, 52 percent cited growing impoverishment, and 48 percent say one of the nation's biggest problems is unemployment.
September 6, 2018
