September 21, 2018

THANKS, MR. SCHIFF!:

Trump delays release of Russia probe documents  (Reuters, 9/21/18) 

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said documents from the federal Russia probe would not immediately be released, just days after he ordered them to be made public, citing concerns by the U.S. Justice Department that doing so could harm the investigation.

Dang, it's tough to be a Trumpbot.  He goes out and personally refutes every idiotic argument you make on his behalf.

Posted by at September 21, 2018 11:50 AM

  

« NO ONE HAD LATER THAN 3AM SATURDAY IN THE POOL: | Main