September 21, 2018
THANKS, MR. SCHIFF!:
Trump delays release of Russia probe documents (Reuters, 9/21/18)
Dang, it's tough to be a Trumpbot. He goes out and personally refutes every idiotic argument you make on his behalf.U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said documents from the federal Russia probe would not immediately be released, just days after he ordered them to be made public, citing concerns by the U.S. Justice Department that doing so could harm the investigation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 21, 2018 11:50 AM