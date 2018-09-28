TAKING FITNESS SERIOUSLY:





In a letter addressed to the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate judiciary committee, who both questioned both Mr Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday, the ABA said the process should be delayed until an FBI investigation could take place.





"Each appointment to our nation's highest court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote," Robert Carlson, president of the ABA wrote.





"Deciding to proceed without conducting additional investigation would not only have a lasting impact on the Senate's reputation, but it will also negatively affect the great trust necessary for the American people to have in the Supreme Court."