September 2, 2018
Sweet Corn and Zucchini Pie (Southern Kitchen)
Ingredients4 tablespoons unsalted butter2 large zucchini squash, thinly sliced1/2 large Vidalia onion, chopped2 ears sweet corn1 teaspoon dried basil1 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon kosher saltFreshly ground black pepper1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese3 large eggs, beaten2 ounces cream cheeseInstructionsHeat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch pie plate.In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the zucchini and onion. Cut the corn off of the cobs and add it to the pan, cooking until the vegetables soften (do not allow them to get mushy), 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Stir in the cheddar, eggs and cream cheese.Pour the mixture into the prepared pie plate. Arrange the top slices of zucchini so that they lay flat and the dish looks nice. Bake until bubbly and browned, about 30 minutes. Let cool slightly and serve in wedges.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 2, 2018 4:31 AM