September 2, 2018

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large zucchini squash, thinly sliced

1/2 large Vidalia onion, chopped

2 ears sweet corn

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

3 large eggs, beaten

2 ounces cream cheese





Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch pie plate.





In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the zucchini and onion. Cut the corn off of the cobs and add it to the pan, cooking until the vegetables soften (do not allow them to get mushy), 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Stir in the cheddar, eggs and cream cheese.





Pour the mixture into the prepared pie plate. Arrange the top slices of zucchini so that they lay flat and the dish looks nice. Bake until bubbly and browned, about 30 minutes. Let cool slightly and serve in wedges.