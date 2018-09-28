September 28, 2018
SEE YOU IN APRIL?:
Senate Judiciary Committee Asks White House to Open FBI Probe Into Kavanaugh (INAE OH, SEPTEMBER 28, 2018, Mother Jones)
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday formally requested the White House open an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh."The supplemental FBI background investigation would be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee and must be completed no later than one week from today," the committee said in a statement.It's unclear how the committee will define "current credible allegations." Three women have publicly come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh. The announcement follows a last-ditch call from Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) to delay the confirmation process until an FBI investigation is completed. He was joined by Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.).
Here's the Real Reason Why Republicans Don't Want an FBI Investigation (Matt Naham, September 27th, 2018, Law & Crime)
Donald's attention span is already exhausted.Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy's Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months."The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months," he explained. "Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms."
