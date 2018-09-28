SEE YOU IN APRIL?:

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday formally requested the White House open an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.





"The supplemental FBI background investigation would be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee and must be completed no later than one week from today," the committee said in a statement.





It's unclear how the committee will define "current credible allegations." Three women have publicly come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh. The announcement follows a last-ditch call from Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) to delay the confirmation process until an FBI investigation is completed. He was joined by Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.).