SCRATCH A GUN NUT...:

September 23, 2018

3-D printed gun advocate Cody Wilson jailed in Houston after arrest in Taiwan (Keri Blakinger, September 23, 2018, Houston Chronicle)

Cody Wilson was arrested at a restaurant in Taipei City late Friday, according to Taiwanese media.The 30-year-old is now being held in the Harris County jail on $150,000 bail, pending transfer to Travis County for prosecution.

The so-called "crypto-anarchist" and owner of Defense Distributed was wanted for sexual assault of a child after he allegedly exchanged naked pictures with a 16-year-old he met on SugarDaddyMeet.com, then took her to an Austin hotel and paid her $500 for sex.

