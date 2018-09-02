September 2, 2018
SANDY KOUFAX WILL NOT BE ATTENDING:
Event Trying To Show Labour Party Isn't Anti-Semitic Will Be Held On Yom Kippur (Aiden Pink, 9/02/18, The Forward)
A group hoping to defend British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn from mounting public claims that he is an anti-Semite is hosting an event to defend him on September 18 -- which happens to be Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.The event, called "Corbyn, Antisemitism and Justice for Palestine," will take place in Bristol. Two of the five listed speakers are Jewish.
