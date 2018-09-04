September 4, 2018
RACIAL HATRED IS A TOUGH SELL IN AMERICA:
Democrats could see better days according to poll, leaving Trump and Republicans on defense (RICK KLEIN & MARYALICE PARKS, Sep 4, 2018, ABC News)
A 14-point gap in the generic ballot - a 52-38 edge for Democrats over Republicans in House races - highlights the ABC News/Washington Post poll out Tuesday morning. Sixty percent of registered voters say they'd prefer that Congress be controlled by Democrats, to act as a check on the president and his 36 percent approval rating.The numbers reflect weakness in the GOP brand, as redefined by Trump, [rather] than any particular strength for Democrats.
A party that lets itself be defined by Donald does not deserve power in a republic.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 4, 2018 4:12 AM