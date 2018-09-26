September 26, 2018
PURITANISM:
NH has 3rd-lowest rate of violent crime, according to FBI statistics (Union Leader, September 25. 2018)
New Hampshire is once again in an enviable spot following the release of the FBI's latest crime rate data.The Granite State had the third-lowest rate of violent crime in 2017 -- 198.7 incidents per 100,000 residents -- trailing only Vermont (165.8) and Maine (121). Violent crime was down slightly nationwide, and it was the second year in a row that New Hampshire's rate decreased.
