PULP SCIENCE:

Authorship is the coin of scholarship -- and some researchers are minting a lot. We searched Scopus for authors who had published more than 72 papers (the equivalent of one paper every 5 days) in any one calendar year between 2000 and 2016, a figure that many would consider implausibly prolific1. We found more than 9,000 individuals, and made every effort to count only 'full papers' -- articles, conference papers, substantive comments and reviews -- not editorials, letters to the editor and the like. We hoped that this could be a useful exercise in understanding what scientific authorship means.