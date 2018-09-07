PRESERVE, PROTECT AND DEFEND:





Let's put this as bluntly as possible: If you're actively defying the president to pursue your own preferred policies, you're subverting an American presidential election. If you're withholding from the American people actual hard evidence of presidential unfitness, then you're placing your own career before your country. If you're lying or badly exaggerating the facts for the thrill of constant media contact or the approval of your peers, then you're just despicable.





That is blunt, but it's not entirely clear that it is correct. Given that the resistance members simultaneously swore an oath to defend the Constitution and serve an Executive who is subverting it, resignation or acquiescence is not the obvious course. Indeed, either may well violate their oath. Note that no one swears to defend election results.



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 7, 2018 4:09 AM

