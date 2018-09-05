PLAYING WITH THE QUEEN OF DIAMONDS...:

Trump reacted to the column with "volcanic" anger and was "absolutely livid" over what he considered a treasonous act of disloyalty, and told confidants he suspects the official works on national security issues or in the Justice Department, according to two people familiar with his private discussions. [...]





The column, which published midafternoon Wednesday, sent tremors through the West Wing and launched a frantic guessing game. Startled aides canceled meetings and huddled behind closed doors to strategize a response. Aides were analyzing language patterns to try to discern author's identity, or at a minimum the part of the administration where the author works.





"The problem for the president is it could be so many people," said one administration official, who like many others interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. "You can't rule it down to one person. Everyone is trying, but it's impossible."





The phrase, "The sleeper cells have awoken," circulated on text messages among aides and outside allies.





"It's like the horror movies when everyone realizes the call is coming from inside the house," said one former White House official in close contact with former co-workers.