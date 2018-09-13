PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:

The Concord Monitor reported that the Trust for America's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation jointly issued the 15th annual "State of Obesity" report, which looks at the health problems plaguing overweight Americans.





In particular, it noted that from 2012 to 2017, "31 states had statistically significant increases in their obesity rate and no state had a statistically significant decrease in its obesity rate."





New Hampshire came out just ahead of neighboring Vermont, ranking 38th and 40th, respectively.