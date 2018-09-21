OUR ANCHOR'S HEAVIER THAN YOURS!:

President Trump likes to mock Nancy Pelosi, but a private survey conducted for the Republican National Committee finds that she's actually more popular--and beats the president when the midterm election is framed as a contest between the two.





The internal poll, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies and obtained by Bloomberg Businessweek, asks registered voters who they support "when the November election is framed by Trump and Pelosi." Overall, respondents prefer Pelosi-aligned candidates over Trump-aligned candidates by 5 points, 50 percent to 45 percent. Among independents only, Pelosi still prevails by a 4-point margin. The poll was completed on Sept. 2.