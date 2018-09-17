(ONLY CERTAIN) BLACK LIVES MATTER:





At 19, Kaepernick's birth mother found herself pregnant, and wanted to give her son the best life he could possibly have. She wanted him to have adoptive parents who could provide him with love, a family, and instill in him her love for sports. Rick and Teresa Kaepernick adopted Colin at five weeks old. And yet despite the fact that Kaepernick's birth mother chose life for him, Kaepernick has just donated $25,000 to a pro-abortion group.





He took to Instagram to announce his latest charitable beneficiaries, which included the Center for Reproductive Rights, a legal advocacy group dedicated to advancing abortion. They responded by saying the donation "made their day."