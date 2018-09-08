ONE READER HAD AN ACTUALLY SPARTACAN IDEA...:

For those of you who don't know, Cory Booker heroically® (according to his P.R. operation) defied Senate rules and risked expulsion from that chamber in order to release confidential documents that the American people desperately needed to see. The people needed to understand what the dangerous bigot whom Trump nominated to the Court had written in an email about racial profiling while working in the Bush White House after 9/11.





There were only a couple of problems: The email in question was already cleared for public release (and Booker knew it), and the substance of the email revealed that the Monster Kavanaugh opposed racial profiling. It was as if Cory Booker -- once a famous, if choreographed, good Samaritan -- saw a mugging, leapt out of his car, tire-iron in hand, to save the day only to stop 20 feet from the assailant in front of some TV cameras, and proceed to smash the makeshift weapon into his own crotch. "I am Spartacus! Ow! I am Spartacus -- Ooof!"





Like so much of life today, it all gets dumber. Booker is like the dweeby model student (treasurer of the chess club, three-years running!) who was "radicalized" by the edgy kids at theater camp and became determined to be a rebel for his senior year. The only problem: Booker seemed to have picked up his idea of being a bad boy by watching Saved by the Bell and various after-school specials. "Greetings fellow cool people: Check out my pleather biker jacket!"





On TV, Booker insists that he did in fact break the rules ("I am breaking the rules.") but in committee, when it seemed like the Republicans believed him, he couldn't stand his ground -- even though he wanted to -- and insisted that there was no rule that he had moments earlier boasted of violating. It was as if he were dragged before the principal and asked if he really had toilet-papered the math teacher's house (as he had told people in study hall) only to confess that he was simply taking credit for it. Now, he's back on TV reverting to his original story with a "How dare you ask if my awesome earring is a clip on?" tone.





Perhaps the most telling sign that Booker cannot commit to his bad-boy routine is the actual quote so many people are inaccurately summarizing. Booker didn't say, "I am Spartacus!" He didn't even say, "This is my 'I am Spartacus moment.'" He said: "This is about the closest I'll probably ever have in my life to an 'I am Spartacus' moment."