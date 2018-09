OF COURSE, THE COACHES ARE MEN:

The report, looking at fines data at Grand Slam events from 1998 to 2018, found that women were fined 535 times, while men were fined 1,517 times.





Women only outnumbered men in two categories over the past two decades -- racking up 152 fines for coaching, compared to just 87 for men, and 10 no press fines, compared to just six for men.





Here are some of the biggest fines, from the New York Times:





Racket Abuse -- Men 646, Women 99

Audible Obscenity -- Men 344, 140

Unsportsmanlike Conduct -- Men 287, Women 67

Verbal Abuse -- Men 62, Women 16

Ball Abuse -- Men 49, Women 35

Visible Obscenity -- Men 20, Women 11