September 8, 2018
OCCUPATION IS JUST THE DENIAL OF SOVEREIGNTY AND LIBERTY TO A PEOPLE:
Israel: Palestinian Ahed Tamimi 'banned from travelling abroad' (Al Jazeera, 9/08/18)
Israel has banned Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi and her family from travelling abroad, her father said, citing Palestinian authorities.Basim Tamimi told Anadolu Agency on Friday that he and his family had planned to travel to Europe via Jordan, to participate in events and discussions on the Palestinian resistance movement and the experience of being detained in Israel.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 8, 2018 7:19 AM