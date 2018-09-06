NOTHING MORE REPUBLICAN THAN JURY NULLIFICATION:





For the crime of striking "Unite the Right" organizer Jason Kessler, a Charlottesville, Va., jury says Jeffrey Winder must pay a fine of $1 - falling far short of the maximum penalty in the case.





The citizenry ought to determine what violence we wish to encourage as a society, just as the authorities ought to enforce the laws.



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 6, 2018 10:39 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd