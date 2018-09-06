NOT AN AMERICAN:





President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that Congress should change libel laws so that he would be better positioned to seek "retribution" against Bob Woodward, the author of the explosive new book that portrays a presidency careening toward a "nervous breakdown."





At the core of every policy and problem that gets him in trouble is the simple reality of Left/Right: they hate the America the rest of us love.



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 6, 2018 8:00 AM

