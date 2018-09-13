NOBODY HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Over the course of the Trump administration, former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz has emerged as one of the president's most vocal defenders on cable news networks, op-ed pages, and in his bluntly titled book, The Case Against Impeaching Trump. Much of what purportedly makes Dershowitz compelling as a Trump defender is his past history as a supporter of Hillary Clinton (he contributed $5,400 to her presidential campaign in 2016 and $2,700 to her joint fundraising committee in 2015).





But Dershowitz's ties to Trump's inner orbit were already in place at the time of his contributions to Hillary Clinton. These ties include conducting paid legal work for Trump's biggest donor, Sheldon Adelson (who alongside his wife spent $35 million to help elect Trump) and sitting on the board of the Gatestone Institute, an anti-Muslim and anti-refugee think tank then chaired by Trump's now-National Security Adviser John Bolton and partially funded by Trump megadonors Robert and Rebekah Mercer.