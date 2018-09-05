NO ONE WOULD EXPECT KNOWLEDGE OF THE CONSTITUTION...:





Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a bill dubbed the "Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies Act" or "Stop BEZOS Act" in the Senate Wednesday.





...nevermind fealty to it, from Bernie, but that's a Bill of Attainder on its face.





Meanwhile, if we take his claim to be a "socialist" at face value, oughtn't employers be able to recoup the money they spend on obvious government obligations like health insurance?



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2018 6:21 PM

