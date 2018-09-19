NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

Gwynne Dyer was trained as a military historian.





He's served in the navies of Canada, the US, and the UK.





As an historian, Gwynne's research has focused on war, and the upheaval of civilizations.





He thinks the current turmoil is not a prelude to global chaos, but rather a sign of growing pains, as the world enters a new phase.





While automation will increase wealth and productivity, it will continue to eliminate countless jobs.





Gwynne says this means finding new ways to put real money in the pockets of people who are forced into unemployment.





In turn, we will have more time to devote to raising kids, caring for older people, and pursuing meaningful work.