NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

DeWinter, who is known for his anti-Muslim views, is a prominent member of the far-right Flemish party Vlaams Belang -- a successor party to Vlaams Blok, which disbanded after being sanctioned as "racist" by Belgium's high court in 2004.





DeWinter has said Islam doesn't belong in Europe, using the hashtag"#BanIslam." He caused an uproar in June of 2015 over a racist tweet about a festival in Antwerp and spoke at the white nationalist American Renaissance conference in 2016. Even the anti-Muslim American activist Robert Spencer has noted, "Filip DeWinter has said some things I deplore."





Gosar, a dentist by trade who has served in the House since 2011, is currently seeking his fifth term. CNN currently rates his race as solid Republican. A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and an immigration hardliner, Gosar called on Capitol Police earlier this year to arrest undocumented immigrants at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. In 2017, he claimed that the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was a left-wing plot.