NO ONE HAS TO ANSWER A NON-ACCUSATION:

Twenty years after Bill Clinton -- then the attorney general and highest ranking law enforcement officer in the state of Arkansas -- allegedly raped Juanita Broaddrick, she remembered every detail as she told NBC's Lisa Myers during a prime time interview. She even remembered Clinton biting her lip during the attack and smirking as he left the room -- arrogantly telling her she needed to take care of it.





Something awful happened to all three of us. But Dr. Ford's inability to remember key details of the attempted rape she's alleging, in pointing an accusing finger at D.C. Circuit Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh -- who's been nominated to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court -- could lead to something awful as well. If Judge Kavanaugh is innocent -- perhaps a victim of mistaken identity -- but still denied the crowning achievement of a life in the law, that would indeed be a travesty.









Ford can't remember the year the incident happened, she can't remember how she got to the house party, or how she got home. She told no one about it at the time and the issue came to the forefront during a couples therapy session six years ago. Her therapist's notes never mention Kavanaugh and actually mention four boys involved, although she says there were only two.





Judge Kavanaugh has vigorously denied Ford's claim, not just saying this particular incident didn't happen but that no such incident happened in his entire life. The Senate Judiciary Committee, and the American people, are scheduled to hear from both of them on Monday.