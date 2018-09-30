NIKKI 2020:

Republicans need a candidate who can bring dignity and respect back to the White House, and who can competently lead our country both home and abroad. Republicans need Nikki Haley.





It would be easy for skeptics to say that Republicans want to see a woman at the top of the ticket, given the low approval ratings of the Republican Party among women. But that's not why we should support a candidate Haley.





Haley was a very successful governor of South Carolina, has gained tremendous experience in foreign affairs and is fiscally conservative. And, most of all, she has tremendous skills in diplomacy, both foreign and domestic.





Based in New York, Haley has stayed out of the quagmire of Washington's swamp. She has managed her relationship with the president with more guile and shrewdness than any of her colleagues. And, she has remained true to her values by articulating her point of view without resulting in a public rebuke from the president.





In April of this year, Haley appeared on Face the Nation, and she said that there would soon be new sanctions directed at companies linked to Syria's chemical weapons program. Soon after, Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, attempted to walk back that announcement, suggesting Ambassador Haley suffered from "momentary confusion." The ambassador's response was pitch-perfect: "With all due respect, I don't get confused."





With one sentence, she showed the country, and the world, that she was tough, restrained and not afraid to speak up for herself. And that was hardly the only example.





After the violence in Charlottesville, the ambassador referred to the "horrible acts" and wrote in an email, obtained by CNN, that "we must denounce them at every turn, and make them feel like they are on an island and isolate them the same way they wish to isolate others." When asked if she discussed it with the president, she simply replied that she had a "personal conversation" with him and would "leave it at that."