September 8, 2018
NATIVISTS ARE UNLIKABLE:
Top Trump Adviser Says Ted Cruz Could Lose Texas Senate Race (Alexander Burns and Kenneth P. Vogel, Sept. 8, 2018, NY Times)
Ted Cruz is just Donald without the personal corruption.A pair of top Republicans acknowledged in a private meeting on Saturday that the party was battling serious vulnerabilities in the midterm elections, including what one described as widespread "hate" for President Trump, and raised the prospect that Senator Ted Cruz of Texas could lose his bid for re-election because he is not seen as "likable" enough.
