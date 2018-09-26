MERRICK GARLAND IS GOING TO THE COURT AFTER ALL...:

A Republican aide on the committee said the conversation took place shortly after noon. While Republican staff posed questions to Kavanaugh, their Democratic counterparts were also on the call but did not ask any questions.





According to an anonymous complaint sent to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman he socialized with in the Washington, D.C., area in 1998 while he was inebriated.





The sender of the complaint described an evening involving her own daughter, Kavanaugh and several friends in 1998.





"When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually."





"There were at least four witnesses including my daughter."