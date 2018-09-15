MAKE IT A CLASS ACTION:

President Donald Trump filed a court brief late Friday night in an effort to avoid invasive-and potentially politically costly-discovery demands in the ongoing lawsuit against the president brought by Summer Zervos. Specifically, Trump argues that certain discovery requests should be denied or he'll have to subpoena each of the 21 additional women who have accused him of various forms of sexual assault.





Zervos was a contestant on season five of the Apprentice; her lawsuit accuses Trump of defamation per se after he publicly denied sexually assaulting her in a hotel room years ago. Defamation is an unprotected form of false speech which is legally actionable at the state level.





At the heart of the matter is the allegation that Trump groped and forcibly kissed Zervos in 2007 when the former reality show contestant approached the show's host about job opportunities.





In her original complaint, filed three days before Trump's sparsely attended inauguration in Washington, D.C., Zervos detailed the alleged sexual assault.