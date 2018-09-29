September 29, 2018
LOSING THE WoT:
Funded by US, now Israel's Iron Dome maker expects to sell it back (Middle Easy Eye, 27 September 2018)
Just two weeks ago, London-based Al-Khaleej Online reported that Israeli officials had overcome their misgivings and consented to sell the Iron Dome system to Saudi Arabia, on the condition that it not be used against any of Israel's allies in the region.The system, according to the report, is expected to arrive in the kingdom within three months and will be used to intercept missiles shot by Houthi revels in Yemen.
Israel and the Sa'uds have an obvious shared interest in thwarting democracy; the US has the opposite interest.
