"LODESTAR" WAS ON BARRON'S FIRST VOCAB ASSIGNMENT OF THE YEAR...:

Bookies set the odds at 12-to-1 that Jared Kushner wrote the "Resistance Inside" bombshell, and if I were a gambling man, I might take a piece of that action. After all, rarely a month has passed during the reign of The Donald without a story leaking about his son-in-law and daughter laboring to curb the excesses of President Daddy. Key themes of the unamed "senior official" in the New York Times -- that President Trump is bonkers, and thank heavens for the good guys inside the administration -- fit neatly into the same narrative.





The Jared Theory also answers a question so many have asked since the op-ed was published on Wednesday: Why doesn't this self-styled patriot resign? There's no leaving for Jared Kushner. [...]





No one, not even the Impresario of the Oval Office himself, could reasonably blame Mr. and Mrs. Kushner if they've begun planning their exit strategy. So many administration figures are eying the doors that, as one of them puts it, the days after the midterm elections will be a great time to sublet a house in D.C. Life is getting mighty uncomfortable as the president discovers -- contradicting his core belief of the past 40 years -- that there is such a thing as bad publicity, after all.