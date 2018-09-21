September 21, 2018
LIKE A DIGITAL UNDERGROUND RAILROAD:
Google staff discussed tweaking search results to counter travel ban: WSJ (Reuters, 9/21/18)
Google employees brainstormed ways to alter search functions to counter the Trump administration's controversial 2017 travel ban, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing internal emails.Google employees discussed how they could tweak the company's search-related functions to show users how to contribute to pro-immigration organizations and contact lawmakers and government agencies, the WSJ said. The ideas were not implemented.
More's the pity....
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 21, 2018 4:15 AM