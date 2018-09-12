LET'S JUST REMOVE HIM FROM OFFICE BUT GIVE HIM A SHOW WHERE HE'S STILL PRESIDENT:

On this particular day, the architect had come to Donald Trump's office to show him what the interior of the residential elevator cabs would look like.





Trump looked at the panels where the buttons you push to reach a floor were located. He noticed that next to each number were some little dots.





"What's this?" Trump asked.





"Braille," the architect replied.





Trump told the architect to take it off, get rid of it.





"We can't," the architect said, "It's the law."





"Get rid of the (expletive) braille. No blind people are going to live in Trump Tower. Just do it," Trump yelled back, calling him weak.





The more the architect protested, the angrier Trump got. Donald liked to pick on this guy. As a general rule, Trump thought architects and engineers were weak as compared to construction people. And he loved to torment weak people.





But did he think the architect would remove the Braille from the panels? Never.





I had seen him do this kind of thing before and would again. He would say whatever came into his head. Ordering an underling to do something that was impossible gave Trump the opportunity to castigate a subordinate and also blame him for anything that "went wrong" in connection with the unperformed order later. A Trump-style win-win.





Trump did this with outrageous or just plain stupid ideas, both legal and illegal. Sometimes those lines were blurred.





When he asked me to do something that could not be done, I often fought back, but always at a cost. Sometimes, I just did what he asked, planning for the necessary fix or damage control later.





But many times, I played along with him and then didn't carry out his order.





So when I saw the snippets of Bob Woodward's book and the anonymous Op-Ed piece, I wasn't surprised. To an extent, Trump has always relied on people not to follow his most ridiculous orders.