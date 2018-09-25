KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, visiting the United States for the first time since President Trump exited the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, said Monday that the only way his country would consider new talks with Washington is for Mr. Trump to reverse himself and honor the agreement. [...]





While he declared that Mr. Trump's strategy of trying to crush the Iranian economy with sanctions would fail, he expressed no anger and portrayed his government as the one that was abiding by international agreements that the United States had tossed aside. [...]





On Monday evening, Mr. Rouhani got a boost from the remaining signatories of the Iran nuclear accord. They issued a defiant statement, reaffirming their commitment to the deal and vowing to find ways to circumvent Trump administration sanctions to continue to do business with Iran.





"The participants recognized that Iran has continued to fully and effectively implement its nuclear related commitments as confirmed by 12 consecutive reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency," said the statement, which was signed by the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Britain, China, Russia and Iran.





The statement was read first in English by Federica Mogherini, the European Union's foreign affairs chief, and then in Farsi by Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly gathering of world leaders in New York.



