KEEP CHUMMING THE WATERS:

Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo spoke to CNN on Sunday where he told host Fredericka Whitfield that he knows the identity of the person who wrote an anonymous Anti-Trump New York Times op-ed by someone claiming to be a senior staff member at the White House.





"I'm fairly certain I know who it is," he said. "I've been going through this parlor game like everybody else has, and I am also completely 100% certain that the person who wrote this is on the list of people who said they didn't write it."