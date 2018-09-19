JUST TRYING TO MAKE SURE THE rIGHT STAYS BOUGHT:

Since her arrest in Washington, D.C., in July, Mariia Butina, the gun-slinging Russian student accused by the U.S. government of being a spy for her Motherland, has been languishing in a jail cell. Earlier this month, in documents arguing Butina should be held in detention because she is a flight risk, prosecutors revealed that Butina has gotten quite a bit of attention from top Russian officials.





According to the prosecution's filing, the Russian government has conducted six consular visits to Butina and passed four diplomatic notes to the U.S. Department of State about her case. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has spoken twice to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to complain about Butina's incarceration and prosecution. As prosecutors noted, in the days following Butina's arrest, the official Kremlin Twitter account changed its avatar to a picture of her and launched #FreeMariaButina. RT--a Russian news outlet funded by the Russian government--has written a number of articles about her, decrying her prosecution and detention. According to prosecutors, "Russia has issued more diplomatic notes on the defendant's behalf in the past month than for any other Russian citizen imprisoned in the United States in the past year. Put simply, the Russian government has given this case much more attention than other cases."





As a former intelligence officer, I found these details intriguing. It seems likely that Russian officials visiting Butina in prison are looking to protect more than just the rights of a Russian citizen. They are looking to protect their ongoing intelligence operations.