September 9, 2018
IT'S OUR PARTY, NOT THE NATIVISTS':
What sane Republican doesn't regularly consider leaving today's Republican Party? But (at least for now) I'd rather fight than switch. It's worth fighting to save one of our two major parties from permanently descending into nativism and authoritarianism. https://t.co/5Rrz0OqAdE— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 9, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 9, 2018 8:58 AM
« SECRECY IS CERTAINLY WORSE THAN ANONYMITY: | Main | JUST RENAME IT THE "TRUMP PWNED THE MUSLIMS DEAL": »