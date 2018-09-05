September 5, 2018
IT'S NOT AS IF THE VICTIMS ARE HUMAN:
Prime suspect in anti-Arab beach attack released to house arrest (Times of Israel, 9/05/18)
The Haifa Magistrate's Court on Wednesday released to house arrest the central suspect in a violent hate crime targeting a group of Arab Israelis in the northern city of Haifa last month. [...]"They came over with knives, with metal bars. They just started beating us for no reason," one of the victims, whose name was withheld, told Hadashot on Saturday. "They planned to kill us, all three of us.""This was a nationalistic attack," he added."Not all people are bad like these guys were. The people who helped us were these two Jews who got the group to get away," he said. "Not all the people are the same, and we are also part of the nation of Israel."
Israel's top court clears way for razing of Bedouin village in West Bank (Jeffrey Heller, 9/05/18, Reuters)
Israel's top court cleared the way on Wednesday for the demolition of a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank whose fate has become a focus of Palestinian protests and international concern.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2018 7:45 AM