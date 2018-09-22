September 22, 2018
IT'S KIND OF ODD IN A SUPREME COURT FIGHT...:
Christine Blasey Ford made her choice. Now she needs to tell her story to the Senate (COKIE ROBERTS Sep 20, 2018, ABC News)
In this age of anonymous Twitter postings, a brief appearance on TV can elicit the most hateful and misogynistic messages, some of them downright frightening. So, I can imagine how awful the missives headed Ford's way must be.But she made the choice to reveal her identity, knowing that it would upend her life. Now, she needs to tell her story to the people who will decide whether Brett Kavanaugh ascends to the Supreme Court -- the members of the United States Senate.Absent that, she has put herself and her family in harm's way to no end.The confirmation will proceed.
...that some are denying the validity of the 6th Amendment. The more specific the accusation against Mr. Kavanaugh the less likely he could refute it honestly--assuming the levels of drunkeness included--but he obviously can have no coherent answer to such an amorphous one.
