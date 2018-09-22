IT'S KIND OF ODD IN A SUPREME COURT FIGHT...:

In this age of anonymous Twitter postings, a brief appearance on TV can elicit the most hateful and misogynistic messages, some of them downright frightening. So, I can imagine how awful the missives headed Ford's way must be.





But she made the choice to reveal her identity, knowing that it would upend her life. Now, she needs to tell her story to the people who will decide whether Brett Kavanaugh ascends to the Supreme Court -- the members of the United States Senate.





Absent that, she has put herself and her family in harm's way to no end.





The confirmation will proceed.