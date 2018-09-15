IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATION:

I agree it's not great that smartphones are getting so expensive. Honestly, though, at this moment in time, I feel a lot better about paying $1,000 for a high-end Apple iPhone than I do for the $1,000 Apple MacBook -- or, honestly, any other laptop. (But especially Apple's.)





As my former colleague Steve Kovach pointed out when the iPhone X was first announced, it almost always makes sense to buy the most powerful phone you can afford. Given how much time most of us spend with our smartphones, all day every day, you're way more likely to regret going for a cheaper option.





And, honestly, the iPhone X (and its forthcoming successor, the iPhone XS) make a good case for being worth the money. The camera is great, the battery life is very good, and it has a kickin' OLED display with more screen real estate than any of its predecessors.