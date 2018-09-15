September 15, 2018
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATION:
In 2018, it makes way more sense to buy a $1,000 Apple iPhone than a $1,000 Apple laptop (Matt Weinberger, 9/15/18, Business Insider)
I agree it's not great that smartphones are getting so expensive. Honestly, though, at this moment in time, I feel a lot better about paying $1,000 for a high-end Apple iPhone than I do for the $1,000 Apple MacBook -- or, honestly, any other laptop. (But especially Apple's.)As my former colleague Steve Kovach pointed out when the iPhone X was first announced, it almost always makes sense to buy the most powerful phone you can afford. Given how much time most of us spend with our smartphones, all day every day, you're way more likely to regret going for a cheaper option.And, honestly, the iPhone X (and its forthcoming successor, the iPhone XS) make a good case for being worth the money. The camera is great, the battery life is very good, and it has a kickin' OLED display with more screen real estate than any of its predecessors.
A decade without discs: The original MacBook Air turns 10 today (Michael Steeber, Jan. 15th 2018, 9to5Mac)
The MacBook Air was the first Mac since the original iMac to ship without an internal CD/DVD drive. It was the first Mac to embrace a wireless future where ports and cables were discarded in favor of reduced weight and thickness. It paved the way for placing SSDs in all modern Macs instead of slow, mechanical hard disks. It brought the widespread adoption of multi-touch trackpads to Macs. And, as Apple was quick to note, it was the world's thinnest notebook.With the MacBook Air came another step forward - a public focus on Apple's environmental efforts. An all-aluminum case, mercury-free display with arsenic-free glass, and BFR and PVC-free circuit boards were all touted as firsts. Apple has been very vocal in its materials progress ever since, proudly displaying environmental scorecards at new product launches.On stage, Steve Jobs detailed how other manufacturers made significant compromises in their ultra-portable laptops. Full-size keyboards were sacrificed, displays were shrunk, and processors limited. The original MacBook Air, too, was a machine born under the weight of constraints. Its CPU and RAM options were not suitable for demanding tasks. Storage was limited to a slow 80GB spinning drive or a fast but small 64GB SSD. And the price? $1799 for the base model, and an incredible $3098 if you opted for the SSD.
