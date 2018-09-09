IT'S A RICO CASE:

"At the time of my interview with the FBI, I think three or four days before that, I was at the inauguration attending parties with senior level transition officials," he said on Sunday's episode of ABC's This Week. "I understood that there was an incipient investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and I found myself as somebody who worked incredibly hard over the past year in the campaign to actually have candidate Trump be elected. And I found myself pinned between the Department of Justice and the sitting president, and having probing questions that I thought might incriminate the sitting president."





"You were trying to protect the president?" asked host George Stephanopoulos.





"Of course," said Papadopoulos.