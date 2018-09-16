INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said this week that the GOP-controlled panel should release every interview transcript from its concluded Russia investigation.





"There is something that has not been released that I think would be beneficial for the public to see -- and that would be all of the transcripts from all of the [House Intelligence Committee] interviews," Gowdy told The Hill on Wednesday.





"There are no national security implications there," he added. "There are no sources and methods there."





Gowdy's remarks echo calls from House Intelligence Democrats, who have pressed for the release of witness interview transcripts from the committee's yearlong Russia investigation.