September 11, 2018
INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:
Brett Kavanaugh Exposed As Ken Starr's Designated Leaker (Dan E. Moldea, September 11, 2018, National Memo)
During the lengthy investigation that led to President Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998, the Office of the Independent Counsel (OIC), led by Kenneth Starr, leaked non-public information -- including grand jury information whose release was allegedly illegal--to a stable of selected journalists, some of whom were identified by the OIC as "confidential informants."One of the OIC officials tasked to provide this non-public information -- designed, in part, to smear Bill and Hillary Clinton -- was Brett Kavanaugh, an accomplished Republican political operative whom Donald Trump has nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Until we open source all government communications, leakers are how the public gets the information it is entitled to.
MORE:
Trump expected to declassify Carter Page and Bruce Ohr documents (Jonathan Swan, Lauren Meier, Sep 9, 2018, Axios)
President Trump is expected to declassify, as early as this week, documents covering the U.S. government's surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and the investigative activities of senior Justice Department lawyer Bruce Ohr, according to allies of the president.
Declassify everything.
