INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

During the lengthy investigation that led to President Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998, the Office of the Independent Counsel (OIC), led by Kenneth Starr, leaked non-public information -- including grand jury information whose release was allegedly illegal--to a stable of selected journalists, some of whom were identified by the OIC as "confidential informants."





One of the OIC officials tasked to provide this non-public information -- designed, in part, to smear Bill and Hillary Clinton -- was Brett Kavanaugh, an accomplished Republican political operative whom Donald Trump has nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.