IF YOU AREN'T DOWN WITH COVERING UP THOUSANDS OF LATINO DEATHS...:

President Donald Trump is privately lashing out at one of his top allies, Ron DeSantis, angrily accusing the Florida Republican gubernatorial nominee of publicly betraying him.





The president has told close associates in recent days that he views DeSantis -- who won his Aug. 28 GOP primary thanks to Trump's strong support -- as profoundly disloyal for distancing himself from the president's assertion that the Hurricane Maria death toll was inflated by Democrats for political purposes.