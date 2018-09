IF THERE'S ONE THING THE TRUMPBOTS BELIEVE IN...:





"Trump was editing an upcoming speech with [then-staff secretary Rob] Porter. Scribbling his thoughts in neat, clean penmanship, the president wrote, 'TRADE IS BAD.'"





...it is that any form of contact with other "races" is BAD.



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2018 7:39 AM

