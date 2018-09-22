September 22, 2018
IF ONLY:
Spent an hour with @JebBush in Coral Gables yesterday. He is good -- really good -- in this podcast. The issues are political, governmental, and personal. Whatever your politics, you will be interested to hear him. https://t.co/6mFhGpmYM1 pic.twitter.com/ynIsqrka1r— Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) September 22, 2018
