HOW WAS THAT NOT A STORY TO THE WSJ?:

Israel's Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer was reportedly warned by a prominent American journalist that David Keyes "posed a risk to women," after his appointment as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson for the international media in 2016.





Bret Stephens, then of the Wall Street Journal, said he contacted Dermer on November 2, 2016, after a conversation with an Israeli reporter, to tell him that "Mr. Keyes posed a risk to women in Israeli government offices," the New York Times reported. Keyes was announced as Netanyahu's pick for international spokesperson in March 2016. [...]





Stephens, who now works for the New York Times and previously edited The Jerusalem Post, also said that in 2013, Keyes was barred from the opinion section of the Wall Street Journal after employees said "he propositioned several women there."





Employees of the Journal, including some of the four who said he propositioned them, told the New York Times that Keyes's behavior led to his ban from the office "to insulate them from his advances."





Stephens said he rebuked Keyes for his behavior at the time, calling him a "disgrace to men" and "a disgrace as a Jew."