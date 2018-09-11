HOW MUCH LIFTING CAN CHRIS SUNUNU DO?:

New Hampshire voters head to the polls in the penultimate congressional primaries. Here's a look at what we're watching:





NH-01: Democrats and Republicans choose their candidates today for the race to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter.





Shea-Porter endorsed former chief of staff Naomi Andrews; Among other Democrats seeking the seat, Maura Sullivan, a Marine Corps veteran and former Veterans Affairs Dept official, and Chris Pappas, an elected member of the state's

Executive Council, have dominated fundraising and endorsements





Bernie Sanders' son, Levi Sanders, is also among Democratic candidates in the race; Washington Post reports the elder Sanders hasn't endorsed his son





The five active Republican candidates include state Sen. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards, a Navy veteran and former police chief





NH-02: Republicans pick a challenger to Democratic incumbent Annie Kuster from a field of seven.