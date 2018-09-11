September 11, 2018
HOW MUCH LIFTING CAN CHRIS SUNUNU DO?:
Texas Troubles Bedevil Republicans' Senate Strategy (Derek Wallbank, September 11, 2018, Bloomberg)
New Hampshire voters head to the polls in the penultimate congressional primaries. Here's a look at what we're watching:NH-01: Democrats and Republicans choose their candidates today for the race to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter.Shea-Porter endorsed former chief of staff Naomi Andrews; Among other Democrats seeking the seat, Maura Sullivan, a Marine Corps veteran and former Veterans Affairs Dept official, and Chris Pappas, an elected member of the state'sExecutive Council, have dominated fundraising and endorsementsBernie Sanders' son, Levi Sanders, is also among Democratic candidates in the race; Washington Post reports the elder Sanders hasn't endorsed his sonThe five active Republican candidates include state Sen. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards, a Navy veteran and former police chiefNH-02: Republicans pick a challenger to Democratic incumbent Annie Kuster from a field of seven.
