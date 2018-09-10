September 10, 2018
HOW HARD IS IT TO REMEMBER WOOL AND OATS?:
Intrahousehold Consumption Allocation and Demand for Agency: A Triple Experimental Investigation (Uzma Afzal, Giovanna D'Adda, Marcel Fafchamps, Farah Said, NBER Working Paper No. 24977, Issued in August 2018)
We conduct two lab experiments and one field experiment to investigate demand for consumption agency in married couples. The evidence we uncover is consistent across all three experiments. Subjects are often no better at guessing their spouse's preferences than those of a stranger, and many subjects disregard what they believe or know about others' preferences when assigning them a consumption bundle.
