HOW BIG A SLOB ARE YOU?:

A New Jersey art teacher determined to impart an environmental lesson to her students has chosen to wear the same dress for 100 school days.

Earlier this year, Levi's CEO Chip Bergh revealed that he hasn't washed his jeans in more than a year. [...]





In a post on LinkedIn called "The Dirty Jeans Manifesto," Bergh explains that he keeps his jeans out of the washing machine in order to save water.





"We learned that an average pair of jeans consumes roughly 3,500 liters of water -- and that is after only two years of use, washing the jeans once a week," Bergh writes. "Nearly half of the total water consumption, or 1,600 liters, is the consumer throwing the jeans in the washing machine. That's equivalent to 6,700 glasses of drinking water!"



